Family of man fatally shot by FBI agents files lawsuit

Months after FBI agents fatally shoot a man, his family is filing suit and their attorney released new video Tuesday.

"My son, Tahiem, was only 22 and a half years old and his life did not deserve to be taken the way that it was," mom Stacey Weeks said.

Weeks sat side by side with her attorney and her sister and is still in disbelief six months after her son was shot and killed last summer by FBI agents on the 1700 block of West Venango Street.

"I want answers," Weeks went on. "I know it won’t bring my son back, but I just want answers as to why. Even how this happened."

On August 4th, 2023, investigators say FBI agents were executing a search and arrest warrant in connection to at least one armed robbery of a 7-Eleven in Upper Southampton Township.

According to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, there was evidence that linked Tahiem Weeks-Cook to that armed robbery.

But, the search and arrest warrant quickly turned deadly. Video provided by the attorney representing the family of Weeks-Cook shows the 22-year-old running from FBI agents, unarmed, and seconds later, from an undercover van, shot at least twice in the torso by FBI agents.

"He’s unarmed, his hands are open and he gets shot twice. That, to me, is a classic case of excessive force," family attorney Paul Hetznecker said. "In this day and age where law enforcement should be scrutinized for their actions, they are not above the law and should be held accountable for their actions."

For his mother, she says she hasn’t heard a word from the FBI about her son’s case and is still left with little understanding of what led to her son’s death. "If you have an arrest warrant or a search warrant, it should not be a death warrant. You acted like you were God or the judge. You took his life and I wanna know why or what happened."