Family-owned Philadelphia pizza shop reopens weeks after mother and daughter shot during attempted robbery

A Mayfair family-owned pizza shop is officially back open, almost three weeks after police say a 19-year-old man attempted to rob the store and shot two employees—the mother and daughter who co-own the family business.

"I’m just happy to be alive, I can’t say it enough," said Stacy Karasavas, who co-owns the shop with her mother.

From the moment they opened their doors at 2 p.m. on Monday, the phone didn’t stop ringing—not only from customers, but people checking in to see how the family is doing.

"This is our second home, you know, we’re here more than we are at home, so we have to reclaim it, and we’re back behind the counter, and we feel good," Stacy said.

Back on March 8th, Philadelphia Police say Kaleb Bridges, 19, walked into the business on Frankford Avenue just before 9 p.m., armed and demanding money.

The Karasavas’ say they complied with demands, but Bridges fired his gun, striking Stacy in the shoulder so critically that the bullet is still lodged underneath her scapula. Asimina Karasavas, her 65-year-old mother, was shot in the stomach, causing her to need life-changing surgery.

Miraculously, that did not stop her from missing the re-opening or the opportunity to get back to work.

"It is a miracle, because I never would’ve believed I could stand up and walk and do stuff for myself," said Asimina. "Thank you very much, from me and my family."

Bridges was arrested after police say Stacy, her father, and other employees jumped on top of him and subdued him until police arrived.

They closed indefinitely that night, but Stacy says the support poured in city-wide. She felt it was their purpose to come back today, stronger than ever.

"You can’t beat us all down, we’re going to fight back, and we’re going to fight back for this neighborhood," she says."And to the young folks out there, you have a whole life ahead of you, you need help, there are places and resources out there. Don’t do petty theft, don’t do this stuff, you’re going to ruin peoples’ lives and your own."

Mayfair Pizza will operate on modified hours from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday and 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday for the time being, and ask that the last call for orders come no later than 8:30 p.m.