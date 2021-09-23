Family rescued from flooded car in Caln Township during heavy downpours

A mother, her two children and their dog needed to be rescued from a car when heavy downpours caused floodwaters to overcome a street in Chester County.

A local photographer shared images and video of the rescue that happened on South Bailey Road near Lincoln Highway in Caln Township on Thursday afternoon.

A Pennsylvania State Trooper and a young witness waded through knee-high floodwaters to reach the stranded family of four.

Firefighters from Thorndale Township Fire Department helped another family whose van became waterlogged during Thursday afternoon's drenching rain.

Forecasters warned of a strong band of heavy rain and thunderstorms that could produce isolated flash flooding near ponds, streams and areas of poor drainage.

A local photographer captured a family being rescued from a flooded car in Caln Township. Credit: IrishEyez Photography

The National Weather Service issued a preemptive Flash Flood Watch for all of southeastern Pennsylvania for Thursday night into Friday morning. Philadelphia and neighboring suburbs were upgraded to a Flash Flood Warning until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Flooded roadways in Caln Township were just one area in Chester County that was sopped with floodwater. Residents in West Chester also reported that heavy downpours made some streets impassable.

