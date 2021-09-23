$2M winning Powerball ticket sold at Wawa in Center City
PHILADELPHIA - Someone in Philadelphia is $2M richer after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket from a Wawa in Center City.
Officials from the Pennsylvania Lottery said the winning ticket in Wednesday night's drawing was sold at the Wawa on 1707 Arch Street.
The ticket matched all five white balls drawn in the lottery - 20-40-47-55-63 - but did not match the red Powerball of 5.
Lottery officials said the ticket was bought with a $1 Power Play option which allowed the winner to double their money.
While not as substantial as the million-dollar payday, lottery officials say 64,700 other players won modest cash prizes in the drawing.
The Powerball jackpot swelled to $523M for Saturday's drawing.
