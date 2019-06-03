Family seeks answers in West Philly hit-and-run

article

A local family is looking for answers after a hit-and-run in West Philly left a man injured.

The typically energetic 21-year-old Donald Carter can hardly move fresh out of Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. The young father says he was hit by an SUV Friday night at 53rd and Girard around 11:30 p.m.

Donald was riding bikes with his cousin, Rashaan, one of several people who watched him fly onto the hood of a stranger’s car and drop to the ground when the driver took off from the scene.

"There is no way he did not know that he hit a human being because that human being was on your car. His blood is on your car," the victim's mom, Tanja Carter, said.

Tanja reached out to FOX 29 for help in finding the hit-and-run driver. Rashaan tells FOX 29 they were biking pretty fast down Girard Avenue and admitted that the driver on 53rd had the green light at the time of the crash.

"It wasn’t a crime. It was an accident you made it a crime once you left the scene. Why? Why did you leave?" Tanja said.

The Carter family wants answers and at the very least an apology from the driver.

"If it was your family member your loved one you’d want some help," Tanja said.

If you have any information, please call Philadelphia police at 215-686-3190.