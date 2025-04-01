Family terrorized by pranksters at home in Galloway Twp. prompting police investigation

The Brief Galloway Township police have released images of suspects accused of terrorizing a family. The family spoke to FOX 29 Tuesday about what has been going on.



You could call it ding-dong ditch to the point of extreme harassment.

A family in Atlantic County says they're being terrorized in their own home by pranksters going to the extreme.

They're calling it a ‘living nightmare’ and now police have stepped in to catch these individuals.

What they're saying:

Galloway Township Police are looking for a group who are targeting one specific family.

"Wearing masks really late at night, and it’s scary," said one of the homeowners.

To put it bluntly, the last month has been a living nightmare for longtime Galloway Township homeowners Mary and Marvin, whose last name we are not releasing.

"I don’t feel safe," Mary said. "They’re targeting us."

"I can’t concentrate, I couldn’t go back to work because of this," Marvin added.

The harassment started last month with a series of middle-of-the-night ding-dong ditches and horn honking at their Redwood Avenue home in the Pinewood section of town.

However, the more the family tried to stop the late-night harassment, the more it escalated.

Last weekend, their home was egged.

More masked pranksters showed up at their door, and their son was hit with a stick and nearly run over by a passing ATV.

It’s the only home in the neighborhood being targeted.

"Why do you think you are being targeted?," O'Connell asked.

"Because for them I was fun. Because we reacted," Mary explained.

The family is now going to extreme measures, like building a makeshift fence at their front porch along with posting new no trespassing signs.

"You know how it feels when you are being terrorized or tormented," Marvin said.

Galloway Township police released pictures of the teenagers now wanted for assault and harassment.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The family, who has lived here for 18 years, just wants peace.

"I just want to go back to my normal life and enjoy my weekend at least," Mary said.

Police believe four people may be involved in the harassment.

What you can do:

Detectives have already received tips as to who they are.

Anyone who can identify the individuals are asked to contact Detective Sergeant First Class Jason Kiamos at 609-652-3705 extension 331. You can also file any tips anonymously at https://crimestoppersatlanticcounty.com/ or by calling Crime Stoppers Atlantic County at 609-652-1234.