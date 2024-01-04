Family's fight over equality in high school sports gears up in Phoenixville: 'We want to inspire them'

In Chester County, a battle is brewing in the Phoenixville School District over Title IX. One dad says he tried to work with the administration for more than a year over what he calls the "…unequal treatment" of female athletes. And, he’s taking his fight one step further.

"This is the boys' facility, boys dugout, brand-new construction. You’ve got a protective fence. Girls, it's mud-ridden. There’s no fence," Mike Padilla explained.

Padilla pointed out what he says are huge disparities between boys' and girls' sports teams at Phoenixville High School. The father of two filed a Title IX complaint with the Office of Civil Rights with the Department of Education.

"We don’t want to take anything away from the boys’ programs," Padilla said. "It’s just how can we raise the other side of the girls’ opportunities and the girls' recognition to be equal?"

Mike and Colleen’s daughter, Kenzie, a standout athlete on the school’s championship cross-country team in 10th grade.

"Which was very exciting, but there was little recognition," Colleen stated.

She says that’s in stark contrast to the boys’ baseball team’s two championship wins.

"They got large rings, special ceremony at the basketball game to recognize all of them and jackets. Our girls got a simple t-shirt," Colleen continued.

Phoenixville High School boys' field and girls' field of play.

The couple says they’re also finding large gaps between spending on boys' and girls' programs. They say male athletes have banners and plaques displayed on their athletic fields, but nothing for the girls.

"Let’s name a field for a female. Recognize a few girl athletes on the football field," Colleen commented. "Girls also play lacrosse, soccer, field hockey. It’s not just football."

"Most of this is not rocket science. Buy some banners. Put up some plaques," Mike added. "Have some standard form of recognition."

The Padilla’s daughter is a senior and headed to Harvard to swim in the fall. They say they’re doing this for the future girls of Phoenixville.

"We want our athletic program to inspire them, encourage them to participate and sports provides them amazing opportunities and we want them to benefit the same way the boys are in Phoenixville," Colleen said.

The Phoenixville School District issued a statement that says, in part:

"The District is deeply committed to full compliance with Title IX…that equity and inclusion are and have been top priorities. We take any allegations that run contrary to our principles and actions seriously and are conducting a full internal audit."

The Padilla’s say their complaint is under review and expect to hear in the next week and a half whether the allegations will be investigated.