LIVE UPDATES: Fans flood Philadelphia for Eagles Super Bowl parade

Over a million Eagles fans are expected to gather in Philadelphia on Valentine's Day to celebrate the team's Super Bowl win over the Chiefs.

Fans will have to brave bone-chilling cold temperatures and gusty winds to cheer on the Birds as players and coaches caravan through the city.

The parade will start around 11 a.m. near the South Philly sports complex and continue along Broad Street and the Ben Franklin Parkway.

Featured article

Players and coaches will deliver speeches to the massive crowd around 3 p.m.

Stay with FOX 29 all day for live parade coverage.

Crowds on Ben Franklin Parkway swell

8 a.m.: Crowds of ravenous Eagles fans claimed their spots along Broad Street and the Ben Franklin Parkway. SkyFOX footage showed a growing crowd of fans gather on Eakins Oval to get a front row view of speeches from players and coaches expected around 2 p.m.

Featured article

Fans flood SEPTA

6 a.m.: Fully loaded SEPTA trains from Philadelphia's suburbs shuttled crowds of fans into the city throughout the early morning hours. Video from a SEPTA station in Paoli showed hoards of fans decked out in Eagles' green pouring down the concourse steps and piling into cars destined for Center City.

FOX 29's Jeff Cole reported just before 8:30 a.m. that SEPTA's regional rails only have capacity for 40,000 more passengers. They urged anyone using the train to get to the city to get to a station immediately.