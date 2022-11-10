Fanta Bility case: 3 former Sharon Hill officers plead guilty in deadly shooting incident

article

Three former Sharon Hill police officers pleaded guilty Thursday to 10 counts of recklessly endangering another person after 8-year-old Fanta Bility was killed by police gunfire late last summer.

Brian Devaney, Sean Dolan, and Devon Smith reached a plea deal in the case on Thursday, FOX 29’s Marcus Espinoza reports.

Following the Aug. 2021 shooting, the officers were originally charged with manslaughter and reckless endangerment. The officers were also fired from the force.

"After much prayer and discussion with our family, we determined that it was in our best interest for the district attorney to ensure that the police officers take responsibility for their action, admit to their reckless conduct endangering many and killing our Fanta." Abu Bility, Fanta’s uncle said Thursday. "We pray that as a result of police officers being held accountable we can, as a family and as a community, finally have some closure and begin the healing process.

Authorities say Bility and her family were leaving an Academy Park High School football game on Aug. 27 when a shooting between two men erupted in a crowd of people. Bullets from the shooting were fired in the direction of the three officers who were monitoring the crowd, according to officials.

The officers returned fire, shooting toward a car they believed was involved in the initial gunfire, fatally striking Bility, authorities say.

Investigators later determined that the bullets fired toward the officers originated from an argument between Angelo" A.J. Ford," 16, and Hasein Strand, 19.

Back in September, a judge denied a motion to dismiss the manslaughter charges against the officers.

The shooting death of Bility gained national attention as members of the Sharon Hill community demanded accountability and transparency.

Sentencing has been scheduled for January 12.