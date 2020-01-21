Fast-moving fire damages 40 apartments in Gloucester Township

A fast-moving fire roared through a southern New Jersey apartment complex, damaging dozens of units and injuring two police officers.

The fire broke out late Monday in the Buttonwood Village complex in Gloucester Township. Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours before it was brought under control.

Authorities said about 40 apartments overall sustained some damage. The American Red Cross helped nearly 30 displaced residents find temporary lodging.

Two Gloucester Township Police Officers were treated for smoke inhalation at Jefferson Hospital in Stratford and released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.