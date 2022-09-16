Fatal accident in construction zone on I-95 in Delaware County brings traffic to a standstill

A fatal accident on southbound I-95 has shutdown traffic for miles.

About 10 p.m., road crews were working on southbound I-95 near Ridley Township.

Officials say a vehicle slammed into the back of a construction truck. A person in the vehicle was killed.

There were no other details regarding the accident or if there were additional injuries.

The highway was shut down for a short time, while the accident was investigated.

PennDOT crews had been working in the area for most of the afternoon and into the evening, making emergency repairs on the highway. The highway was backed up much of that time.