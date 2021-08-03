1 dead after house fire in New Castle; Firefighter treated for smoke inhalation

One person has died following a house fire in New Castle, Delaware Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a house fire on the unit block of Simonds Drive around 10 a.m. to find smoke pouring from the one story home.

Officials say it was initially reported that once person was trapped inside. When police and firefighters entered the home, they found one person inside who was deceased.

The victim was removed from the home and taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Authorities say one firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation but is in good condition.

There was no smoke alarm inside the home, according to investigators. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

