Fatal Pennsauken accident shuts down Route 38 several hours

article

Route 38 in Pennsauken was shut down in both directions early Sunday morning for a fatal car accident, officials with Pennsauken Police Department said.

Crews responded to Route 38 eastbound at Mansion Boulevard just before 1 a.m. for a car accident.

Fatal two-vehicle accident on Route 38 in Pennsauken shuts down roadway several hours Sunday morning.

Police arrived to find one person fatally injured in what they call a two-vehicle accident.

The roadway was shut down while authorities investigated the accident for several hours.

Crews respond to a fatal two-vehicle accident on Route 38 at Mansion Boulevard in Pennsauken.

Advertisement

There were no details about the person who died.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the accident to please contact Sgt. P. Fabiani or Officer Timothy Mireles of Pennsauken Police Traffic Division at 856-488-0080, extension 2300.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter