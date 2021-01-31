Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 5:00 PM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Berks County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Mercer County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County
4
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until TUE 10:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Philadelphia County, Western Chester County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Ocean County, New Castle County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM EST until TUE 5:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 7:00 AM EST until TUE 5:00 PM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County

Fatal Pennsauken accident shuts down Route 38 several hours

Published 
Camden County
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Fatal two-vehicle accident on Route 38 in Pennsauken shuts down roadway several hours Sunday morning.

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. - Route 38 in Pennsauken was shut down in both directions early Sunday morning for a fatal car accident, officials with Pennsauken Police Department said.

Crews responded to Route 38 eastbound at Mansion Boulevard just before 1 a.m. for a car accident.

Fatal two-vehicle accident on Route 38 in Pennsauken shuts down roadway several hours Sunday morning.

Police arrived to find one person fatally injured in what they call a two-vehicle accident.

The roadway was shut down while authorities investigated the accident for several hours.

Crews respond to a fatal two-vehicle accident on Route 38 at Mansion Boulevard in Pennsauken.

There were no details about the person who died.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the accident to please contact Sgt. P. Fabiani or Officer Timothy Mireles of Pennsauken Police Traffic Division at 856-488-0080, extension 2300.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter