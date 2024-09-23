Future of Graffiti Pier announced amid controversy

A surprise announcement was made Monday night regarding the future of Graffiti Pier on the Delaware Riverfront.

The owners say they plan to sell the pier and the surrounding land, a relief to nearby residents.

There is new high-end housing along the Delaware River where it's tranquil and quiet at night and has terrific views including the Philadelphia skyline and Ben Franklin Bridge to the south and the Graffiti Pier.

On the other side of all the new homes, with many more under construction, some are priced over a million dollars.

Some who paid that price said at a recent meeting they regret it because of the problems that have come with the trouble near the pier.

Its owner, Conrail, says it just can't patrol that area 24/7, and so now the solution residents hope for is to have new local owners take it over.

The partial collapse of Graffiti Pier into the Delaware River on July 31 likely stepped up the speed to sell the pier.

At a meeting with local residents Monday night, Conrail leaders told them they're optimistic the sale will be finalized by the end of the year to the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation.

The corporation plans to turn the pier and the six acres around it into a public park and safe space for graffiti artists to continue to express themselves.

"It's a major multi-million dollar transaction in land, and we can't start selling property without the approval of our board," Daniel Dwyer, Conrail General Counsel.

"When do you hope to do that?" Keeley asked.

"November 15," said Dwyer.

"And when will it be finalized?" said Keeley. "I like to do it by year-end. I am going to push for year-end. And others are going to push me for year-end," Dwyer replied.

Conrail says it's been trying to keep people away from the treacherous pier.

"What happened every time you put up a fence to keep people away?" asked Keeley. "Within 48 hours, it's insulated, cut through, or sections are taken down," said Brian Gorton, Conrail Chief Operating Officer. "Number one, if you're on Graffiti Pier, you're trespassing. That's the most important thing everybody needs to understand."

"I think Conrail felt the pressure of a community who said, as my grandmother would say, 'use it or get off of it,' and they want to make sure this property finds its way to the community and maybe help this community become a better place," said Russ Torres, Northbank Home Owners Association.

"We want to be able to have a public park that's safe and secure and a space that does provide artistic freedom," said Joe Hohenstein, PA State Representative. "A safe park hang everyone gets to use—that space that is activated—is the safest space, and that's really the key."

The Graffiti Pier was built and opened in 1925, where the main color on it was black. It was a coal loading dock.

Perhaps fittingly, on its 100th birthday, work should start on the pier and a new park around it, to make a nice 100th birthday gift to both Philadelphia's history and its future.