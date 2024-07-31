Graffiti Pier partially collapses in Philadelphia as Coast Guard suspends search

article

A search is now complete after a once popular public art space collapsed in Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

The Coast Guard says 10–20 feet of Graffiti Pier collapsed into the water around 6:25 a.m.

Unconfirmed reports of people in the area sparked a search by the Coast Guard, along with Philadelphia police and fire crews.

The search was suspended after no signs of distress and no reports of missing people, according to authorities.

The cause of the collapse is still unknown.

Graffiti Park was shut down by Philadelphia police in 2018 over safety concerns.

Supporters have since called for the former coal loading dock to be turned into an official park, displaying all of its vibrant artwork.