Father, 5-year-old son injured after hit-and-run in North Philadelphia, police say

A father and his son were left injured after police say a driver hit their car then fled Saturday night.

The 5-year-old boy was riding upfront with his 50-year-old father when a car reportedly crashed into them on 29th Street And Sedgley Avenue around 6:47 p.m.

Both the father and son were transported to Temple University Hospital, where the father is listed in critical condition. The boy is said to be in stable condition after being transferred to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.

Police say the car, a 2017 Hyundai Elantra, fled the scene before officers arrived.