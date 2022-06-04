Baby saved after pregnant woman shot to death in Port Richmond shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a newborn is alive after the baby's mom was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning.
A pregnant woman in her 20s was shot in the head on Richmond Street and Wheatsheaf Lane shortly before 1:30 a.m., according to police.
She and her unborn baby were transported to Temple University Hospital, where police say doctors were able to save the baby. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police say the baby is currently in stable condition.
Witnesses reportedly heard gunshots and saw a car leave the scene, possibly a dark-colored Dodge Charger or Chevy Camaro.
No arrests have been made and no weapons recovered.