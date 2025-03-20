Father charged after infant death in Lakewood, New Jersey

The Brief A four-month-old boy died Tuesday after he was found alone in a vehicle in Lakewood, New Jersey. Authorities have announced charges against the infant's father, Moshe Ehrlich. Pending further investigation, authorities say more charges may be filed in the future.



A New Jersey father has been charged after authorities say his infant son died after he was left alone in a vehicle for an extended period of time.

Moshe Ehrlich, 35, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the March 18 incident and surrendered to police on Thursday.

What we know:

Around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Lakewood Township officers responded to a report of an infant inside a motor vehicle in distress.

According to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, when officers arrived on scene, EMS workers were already attempting to render lifesaving measures on the four-month-old boy. The child was then taken to Monmouth Medical Center’s Southern Campus in Lakewood where he was later pronounced deceased.

Authorities say their investigation determined that the infant, Ehrlich’s son, had been left alone in the vehicle for an ‘extended period of time.’

What's next:

Ehrlich surrendered to police on Thursday morning and is currently being lodged in Ocean County Jail.

Authorities say their investigation is ongoing and that additional charges may be filed in the future.