Father crawls 10 blocks to Port Richmond church in act of faith during son's cancer battle

Back in October 2022, Arek and Izabela Szura got news no parent wants to hear.

Their then-seven-year-old son, Adrian, suffered cardiac arrest following a round of chemotherapy for acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Adrian’s heart stopped for a total of 30 minutes.

Without certainty that his son would survive, Arek says he made a promise to God, saying: "If you let him walk out of this hospital, I will walk from our house on my hands and knees to church to thank you."

On April 8, 2023, Arek did just that. He crawled ten blocks on his hands and knees to St. Adalbert Church – part of the St. John Paul II Parish in Port Richmond.

MORE HEADLINES:

It took him 40 minutes to complete his pilgrimage of thanksgiving.

Today, Adrian is in remission.

The Szura family joined Good Day Philadelphia Friday morning to share their story. You can hear more in the video above.