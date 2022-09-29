Father, son charged with murder of PnB Rock at Roscoe's in South LA

article

A 17-year-old boy and his father have been charged with the murder of rapper PnB Rock, who was shot and killed during a robbery at Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles in South Los Angeles earlier this month, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Thursday.

Freddie Lee Trone, who remains on the run, was charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery. He is considered armed and dangerous - if you see him, do not approach; call 911 immediately.

His son, who likely won't be publicly identified because he is a minor, was charged with one count each of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery. He also faces two counts of second-degree robbery. Authorities said he was out on parole or probation at the time of the shooting. He was wearing an ankle monitor that apparently was not being monitored at the time of the deadly shooting. His pretrial hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.

Shauntel Trone, the boy's stepmom and Freddie Lee Trone's wife, will be arraigned Thursday in Compton. She faces one count of accessory after the fact.

On the afternoon of Sept. 12, Los Angeles authorities said the 30-year-old rapper, born Rakim Allen, was robbed and shot at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles on Manchester Avenue. The robber took some jewelry from Allen and fled in a car that was waiting in the parking lot, police said. No one else was injured in the shooting and Aleen was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Before the robbery, officials said Allen’s girlfriend posted the couple’s location and the rapper also posted a video of himself wearing expensive jewelry. LAPD Chief Michel Moore said they believe the suspect(s) saw the rapper and his girlfriend's whereabouts and tracked them down in the robbery and shooting.

Investigators believe the Trone family may have been tipped about the rapper's location.

"The murder of Mr. Allen dimmed a bright light in the lives of his fans, friends and most importantly his family," DA Gascón said. "The accused individuals’ alleged actions in this case were heartless and cruel and robbed the world of Mr. Allen’s talents.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Rock was best known for his 2016 hit "Selfish" and for making guest appearances on other artists’ songs such as YFN Lucci’s "Everyday We Lit" and Ed Sheeran’s "Cross Me" with Chance the Rapper. His latest song, "Luv Me Again," was released Sept. 2.