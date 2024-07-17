Father, son find man unconscious after he rescued 2 kids in New Jersey river: "It's a common occurrence'

Tragedy ensued in Atlantic County, New Jersey, where a man is fighting for his life after he helped rescue two kids from drowning at a dangerous spot where swimming is forbidden.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley spoke with a father and son, who found the victim in the water.

"It seems like the older gentleman was heroically going in to save the two boys," asked Keeley.

"Yeah, I spoke to some other people there, and they said he actually pushed the kids to where they could reach them, and so yeah, he saved them, and then he went under, and he probably couldn't get back to the shallower water," said Paul Horsey.

"There's a line where it just drops from 4 to 5 feet deep down to 12 feet," said Paul's son Hunter Horsey.

The spot is right under the Weymouth Road Bridge over the Great Egg Harbor River, below a rocky whirlpool effect where you can see bubbles and debris spinning on the surface.

You can't see the drop-off in the water's depth and the murky pull like a washing machine agitator, right next to so many 'No Swimming' signs in both Spanish and English.

Even more signs were installed after the last drowning at this same spot in 2021, where father and son Paul and Hunter Horsey rushed in to search for a man who went under after he went in to save two boys who were being pulled in and under the water.

"It's hot, they wanna cool off there. It looks shallow, and it is shallow. So they think they're wading in, and it just drops off at the end it gets deep, and they get themselves in trouble," said Paul Horsey, who found the victim in the water. "It kinda holds you in that deep water."

Paul then recalled the moments leading up to the rescue of the victim.

"I was just dropping off tubers and I saw the police officer come in, and I could tell he was excited, and I just asked him if everything was alright and he said no. So I followed him over and we both jumped in the water & started searching right away," recounted Paul Horsey.

Hunter found the man underwater and unconscious and got him to the EMTs on shore, who immediately started CPR and efforts to try to resuscitate him.

"They come under the bridge; it's rough, fast moving waters," said Hunter Horsey, who pulled the victim out of the river. "It's been a common occurrence right in that spot."

The father and son, from their 50-year-long family-owned Winding River Campground, are among many wondering what can be done to prevent this from happening.

"It happens every couple of years, but there was a great turnout of police response time [and] dive team," said Hunter.

At the historic Weymouth Furnace, where Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson told me officials don't want to have to close such a gorgeous park and setting, they feel horrible that this beautiful scene turned into a tragic scene. They wonder what can be done to keep this spot both open and safe.