Father, stepmother both charged after girl, 10, fatally beaten with belt: police

The Brief Adiaratou Coulibaly has been charged in the murder of 10-year-old Fatima Kone. Investigators say Fatima died when she hit her head on a piece of furniture while she was being struck with a belt by her father. Coulibaly, Fatima's stepmother, is accused of "severe prolonged abuse using various objects and forced exercise."



The stepmother of a 10-year-old girl who police say died after hitting her head while being struck with a belt by her father is now facing murder charges, authorities in Delaware announced.

What we know:

Adiaratou Coulibaly was arrested last week by federal agents in New York City in the murder of 10-year-old Faima Kone.

Coulibaly is accused of subjecting Fatima to "severe and prolonged abuse using various objects and forced exercises."

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Coulibaly was charged with murder by abuse or neglect, a second-degree felony. She will be extradited to Delaware from NYC.

Her arrest comes days after Fatima's father, Badara Kone, was charged with his daughter's murder, which police say happened in May.

The backstory:

Investigators believe Fatima died after her father, 49-year-old Badara Kone, struck her numerous times with a belt as a self-described form of discipline, causing her to fall to the ground and hit her head on a piece of furniture.

Fatima's siblings, a 15-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy, helped her to a bedroom where she was later found dead by police hours after the incident.

Police brought the two boys to a local hospital for evaluation and discovered that the children had suffered continuous physical abuse.

In addition to being charged with Fatima's murder, Badara was also charged with the abuse of the other two children.