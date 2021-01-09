Faulty wiring in attic sparks house fire in Wilmington, officials say

article

Fire officials say faulty wiring in the attic of a Wilmington home sparked a blaze that displaced a family of five Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters from the Talleyville Fire Company were called to the 2100 block of Naamans Road around 2 p.m. for reports of a house fire.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke billowing from the roof of the home. The flames reportedly caused an estimated $150,000 in damage.

No injuries were reported. The Delaware Fire Marshal's Office ruled the fire accidental.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter