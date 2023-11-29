Expand / Collapse search

FBI agent carjacked in DC, police say

By Elissa Salamy
Published 
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

FBI employee carjacked in D.C.

Around 3:45 p.m., MPD officers responded to 12 St NE for an armed carjacking of a federal agent.

WASHINGTON - An FBI agent's vehicle was carjacked in D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. 

Around 3:45 p.m., MPD officers responded to 12 St NE for an armed carjacking of a federal agent. The agent told police that two suspects took their vehicle. 

The vehicle was recovered at 4:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of 15th St SE, less than a mile from where the car was taken. 

Image 1 of 4

 

The FBI Washington Field Office and the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force are investigating the incident. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates. 