FBI: Agent injured after weapon discharges at Philadelphia federal building

The FBI is investigating the discharge of a weapon that injured an agent at a Philadelphia federal building.

According to the FBI's Philadelphia Division, the agency is reviewing the discharge of a firearm that occurred Monday morning in the loading dock of the William J. Green Jr. Federal Building on Arch Street.

Officials say an agent received minor injuries and is expected to be released after receiving medical treatment.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with Bureau policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by an FBI team," the agency said.

No additional information was released by the FBI or Philadelphia Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.