Wanted man caught, arrested during catalytic converter theft in Wilmington, police say

A wanted man is off the streets after police say he was taken into custody for new crimes last week.

Police were responding to a catalytic convertor theft in progress when they found 43-year-old Reda Enhali.

The alleged theft occurred near 7th and North Broom Streets in Wilmington around 7:30 a.m. on August 24.

Enhaili was identified as a suspect and arrested without incident.

Police say he has and outstanding arrest warrant, and is now additionally charged with burglary and theft.

He is being held on $9,000 cash-only bail at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution.