4-year-old boy shot inside Olney barbershop, then in auto accident, police say

A 4-year-old boy was shot inside a barbershop in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood late Sunday afternoon.

Philadelphia police investigate a shooting at an Olney barbershop that injured a 4-year-old boy.

According to officials, the child was inside a barbershop on the 5000 block of Rising Sun Avenue Sunday afternoon, around 5:15, when the shooting took place.

Philadelphia Inspector D.F. Pace stated quite a few adults and children were in the barbershop at the time of the shooting.

A man reportedly walked inside the barbershop, walking to the back of the shop, when an argument broke out between the man and someone else. After the argument ended, at least three shots were fired inside the barbershop.

The child, who was waiting to get a haircut, was reportedly shot once in his shoulder.

At this point, Inspector Pace said, the boy's father took him and got into a car to get to a hospital.

The car they were in was then involved in a serious accident, at 13th and Grange., resulting in more injuries to the child. The driver of the other vehicle in the accident learned what happened to the child and offered to take father and son to Einstein Medical Center for treatment. The boy was stabilized at the hospital.

Police are actively investigating the shooting. No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.