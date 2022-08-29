Police: Woman critical after hit-and-run on Roosevelt Boulevard, McDonald's workers rush to her aid

Police are on the hunt for information after they say a woman was struck by a vehicle that just kept driving.

The woman was reportedly hit on Roosevelt Boulevard between Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue early Monday morning - an intersection described as "very dangerous" by one witness.

Police say the vehicle fled the scene, leaving the woman who is now in critical condition.

Several people may have witnessed the crash, including two McDonald's employees who say they called 911 after finding the motionless woman.

"How can you hit somebody and pull off like that?" employee Charles Crenshaw said. "Imagine that was your family, how would you feel? You would want the person to stay."

Police currently have no information regarding the make or model of the suspect vehicle, however one McDonald's employee say it must be "very damaged."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.