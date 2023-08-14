FBI, DA's office announce arrest in West Philadelphia related to terrorism investigation

Federal officials are expected to provide more information Monday on an ongoing terrorism probe that recently resulted in an arrest.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will join Jacqueline McGuire, FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Philadelphia Field Office, for a press conference Monday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

Jacqueline Romero, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, will also be in attendance.

According to a brief press release, officials will use Monday’s press conference to confirm ‘certain details’ surrounding their investigation and the arrest of person on West Philadelphia.

The FBI spent much of Friday and Saturday conducting a raid at a home on the 5900 block of Woodbine Avenue. The Bureau has only said that they were conducting ‘court-authorized law enforcement activity’ at that scene.

