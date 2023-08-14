Woman fighting for life, teen boy injured after Southwest Philadelphia triple shooting: police

article

Police say an arrest has been made after two women and a 15-year-old boy were struck by gunfire early Monday evening.

All three victims were found on the 6200 block of Glenmore Avenue around 5:15 p.m.

One of the women is said to be fighting for her life after being shot twice in the head. The 37-year-old is in extremely critical condition.

The other woman, a 27-year-old, suffered a gunshot to the leg, and is said to be in stable condition.

A 15-year-old boy was also among the victims, and is said to be in stable condition at CHOP with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Police say one person has been placed under arrest, and one weapon has been recovered. No further details have been released.

The motive of the triple shooting is unknown at this time.