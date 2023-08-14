Person armed with knife fatally shot by Philadelphia officer during traffic stop, police say

article

A person has died after Philadelphia police say they were shot by an officer during a traffic stop in the city's Kensington neighborhood.

Police tell FOX 29’s Kelly Rule that officers initiated a traffic stop on an erratic driver in the area of 100 West Willard Street around noon Monday.

During the stop, police say the driver got out of their vehicle armed with a knife. The driver did not follow commands to drop the knife, according to police.

One of the officers fired their service weapon, striking the driver.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Police have not yet confirmed how many shots were fired, or any other circumstances surrounding the shooting.

