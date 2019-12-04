FBI seeks public’s help identifying woman in child sexual exploitation case

article

The FBI is seeking the public’s help identifying an unknown woman who may have information in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Known only as Jane Doe 37, the Philadelphia Division of the FBI says that videos of her and a child were first recorded in June 2014.

Data from those videos indicated that they were made in April 2012. In the background of those videos, audio from the film “The Land Before Time” can be heard.

During the investigation, FBI were eventually able to determine the gender of the individual in the video as Jane Doe 37. Originally, they had released information about a John Doe.

Jane Doe 37 is described as a white female with brown hair and wearing dark-framed glasses.

Considering the age of the images, Jane Doe 37’s appearance may have changed over the years.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.