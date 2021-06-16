FBI shoots, kills suspect connected to Philadelphia kidnapping in New Jersey

article

Federal agents in New Jersey shot and killed a kidnapping suspect Wednesday morning during an investigation in Bergen County.

An FBI spokesperson said the investigation centered around a kidnapping in Philadelphia. Information on the suspected kidnapping is limited at this time.

A person was recovered unharmed and no agents were hurt during the confrontation, according to the FBI.

Officials say there is no threat to the community.

More information on the investigation and shooting is forthcoming, officials say.

