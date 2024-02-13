FBI warns of 'romance and confidence' scams ahead of Valentine's Day

article

Federal authorities issued a warning ahead of Valentine's Day for people looking for companionship online to be weary of "romance and confidence fraud scams."

The FBI explains that in these types of scams the victim typically meets someone online and is coerced into believing they're in a budding relationship.

These scammers operating under a false online personality use the "illusion of a romantic or close relationship to manipulate and steal from the victim."

The FBI says in 2022 more than 19,000 people across the United States fell victims to these scams and were duped out of more than $700M.

Scammers use their victim's social media accounts to establish a quick connection that causes the victim to let their guard down, federal investigators say.

"As individuals seek companionship or love through the use of online dating, the FBI wants you to know that criminals and scammers are on these platforms seeking to exploit those during their most vulnerable moments," FBI Philadelphia Special Agent in Charge Wayne A. Jacobs said.

To avoid falling victim to scammers, the FBI suggests limiting what you share on online dating profiles and to only use sites that are reputable. It's also considered a major red flag if the person you're interacting with promises to meet in-person, but always finds an excuse to cancel.

It's also an harbinger of trouble if the person you're chatting with quickly asks you to leave a dating app or social media platform to go "offline," or tries to isolate you from family and friends. The FBI says money, gift cards or crypto-currency should never be sent to unknown romantic flames.