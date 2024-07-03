Fecal bacteria sparks warnings at several NJ beaches ahead of July 4th holiday

Headed to the Jersey Shore for the holiday weekend? You may want to stay out of the water at a few beaches!

Five New Jersey beaches are under a water quality advisory due to high levels of fecal bacteria.

"Swimming Advisories warn the public of potentially unhealthy water conditions," the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection says.

One beach in South Jersey is included in the advisory, just in time for all the Fourth of July festivities at the shore:

Atlantic City: Arkansas Beach

Beachwood Borough: Beachwood Beach West

Long Beach Township: Stockton Beach

Ship Bottom Borough: 14th St. Bay Front

Stafford Township: Jennifer Lane Beach

Officials say beaches will close if two consecutive samples exceed the state standard.

Testing will continue until water quality results are within those standards.