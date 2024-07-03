Fecal bacteria sparks warnings at several NJ beaches ahead of July 4th holiday
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Headed to the Jersey Shore for the holiday weekend? You may want to stay out of the water at a few beaches!
Five New Jersey beaches are under a water quality advisory due to high levels of fecal bacteria.
"Swimming Advisories warn the public of potentially unhealthy water conditions," the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection says.
One beach in South Jersey is included in the advisory, just in time for all the Fourth of July festivities at the shore:
- Atlantic City: Arkansas Beach
- Beachwood Borough: Beachwood Beach West
- Long Beach Township: Stockton Beach
- Ship Bottom Borough: 14th St. Bay Front
- Stafford Township: Jennifer Lane Beach
Officials say beaches will close if two consecutive samples exceed the state standard.
Testing will continue until water quality results are within those standards.