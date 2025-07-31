Philly native wins Netflix’s ‘Building the Band’ with talented new girl group, 3Quency

From solo singers to new groups, Netflix’s latest series, ‘Building the Band’, takes vocalists and places them in ‘Love Is Blind-esque’ pods where they vote on who they think sounds good enough to start a group with.

What we know:

The first season, hosted by AJ McLean, features a star-studded group of judges including Tony-award winner, Nicole Scherzinger who served as a mentor and a judge, and panelists, Kelly Rowland and the late Liam Payne.

With a total of 50 participants to start and a $500,000 prize on the line, only one group can win.

After rounds of eliminations, six bands were locked in including: SZN4, Iconyx, 3Quency, Midnight Til Morning, Sweet Seduction, and Siren Society.

Upon the finale, 3Quency took home the big win!

Meet Nori, Brianna and Wennely, the singing and dancing baddies of 3Quency

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 17: (L-R) Wennely Quezada, Brianna Mazzola and Nori Moore of 3Quency perform onstage during Netflix Summer Break at Santa Monica Pier on July 17, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Expand

"Surreal," is how Philly native, Brianna, described the feeling of the group’s win.

Brianna, an avid lover of Destiny’s Child who just reunited with Beyoncé during her Cowboy Carter tour, says she had a sixth sense about panelist Kelly Rowland joining the show.

"When I found out Kelly was gonna be there, first of all, I predicted it, you guys. The night before, I was like, guys, I think it's gonna be Kelly and then I walked in to see Kelly," said Brianna. "It was just like, it was so surreal and she's exactly how you think she would be. She's so confident and calm and cool and she just has the most amazing energy and it was really, really great to be able to learn from her being the same energy and space as her.

"And she smells so good," Wennely added.

Wennely, an after-school daycare teacher, captured the eyes and ears of many at home with her performance of Tyla’s hit song ‘Water.’

"The kids would always ask me to sing, like whenever we would have like reading time or like gym time, they'd be like, ‘oh please, can you sing us a song?’ And I just grabbed the mic and I would sing for them," said the star. "So the fact that they got to see me on the show was like, it was humongous for them, they would call me Ms. Nelly. So they'd be like, ‘Ms. Nelly, Ms.Nelly, you're gonna be on TV?’ And I'm like, ‘yes, guys.’ Ms. Nelly, please don't forget us. Ms. Nelly, please come back. I'm, like, guys, I promise you I will come back, I love each and every single one of you."

With so much talent in the building, someone was bound to know another person and viewers got to see Wennely and Brianna make a surprising connection.

"We met when we were like 15," said Brianna."We were doing an audition for something completely separate, and we met, we clicked, we were there working on this audition together for a month. We got to know each other and got to hang out, but she lived in a completely different state. I lived in a completely different state. We were 15, phones didn't really do much back then. So, you know, we kind of went on our way, and then as soon as I heard, 'hi, my name's Wennely, and I'm singing Water,' I was like, wait a minute. Hold on, hold on, I know that name."

With glam on point and vocals to match, when Nori entered the chat, magic was bound to happen.

"When we first met each other…I was like, oh my God, they're so cute and they dress cute too. It was just so cute!" said Nori. "We also have similar fashion styles and similar tastes. We may like a different structure, and then another thing we love to match on the show. So. We had a time like we were excited and we bonded so well with each other."

Now that the world knows that 3Quency has been crowned the winners, what’s next for the ‘Building the Band’ stars?

The tea is that they have been ‘cooking’ and working with great producers in the studio.

To see more of 3Quency, check them out on Instagram.