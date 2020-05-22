Federal officials warn of coronavirus contact tracing text scam

article

Federal officials are warning of a contact tracing text scam that could expose a target's personal and financial information.

According to investigators, scammers will identify themselves as a state contact tracer and provide a link for the victim to follow. Once an individual clicks the link, officials say software will download on the victim's device that gives the scammer access to personal and financial information.

Contact tracing is designed to identify people who may have been exposed to coronavirus by using cell phone data. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is prioritizing contact tracing in the state's reopening plan and has hired thousands of tracers to aid the effort.

New Jersey officials say legitimate contact tracers use text messages to notify individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to expect a phone call from the department.

Contact tracers will not ask for money or personal information such as a person's social security number.

