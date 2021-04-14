FEMA supported vaccination site at Pennsylvania Convention Center extended 4 weeks

The city announced Wednesday the FEMA vaccination site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center will be extended four weeks because of the Johnson & Johnson pause.

Walk-in appointments are welcomed for all eligible Philly residents in phases 1A through 1C at the site until April 26.

"I walked right to table, gave ID. The longest wait was the 15 minutes after the shot," Shavawn Briley said.

As COVID cases are rising in Pennsylvania, there's an ongoing push to get people vaccinated.

Despite the excitement, the J&J pause remains on people's minds.

However, Rivera feels strongly that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks.

"I wanna travel and see my kids. I wanna spend time with my family and keep everyone safe so it was the right thing to do," he said.

___

