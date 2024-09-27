Field hockey players evacuate field after shots fired near Temple campus

article

Frightening moments for members of two college field hockey teams playing near Temple University after gunshots forced everyone off the field.

Late Friday afternoon, La Salle University and Saint Louis University were engaged in a women’s field hockey game near Temple University’s campus when shots were fired near the field.

In a tweet posted to X, Midtown Madness Podcast posted video from the incident, in which a rapid-fire succession of pops are clearly heard, while players were frozen for just a brief few seconds, followed by everyone on the field, as well as the sidelines runs off, realizing the potential danger happening nearby.

Temple alerted the public about the gunfire taking place on the 1300 block of North Broad Street and went on to say police were responding, around 4:40 p.m.

Saint Louis Field Hockey posted to X a few minutes later, saying the game was canceled due to the shooting nearby, while stating that they were safe from harm.

Philadelphia police responded to North Broad Street and Girard Avenue after receiving multiple calls about the gunshots about 4:30.

Officials say a man wearing a black hoodie was firing a weapon in the Kentucky Fried Chicken parking lot, but fled the scene before police arrived.

No injuries were reported. Police are actively investigating and say no one is in custody and no weapon has been found.