The Brief Soccer fans from around the world are arriving in Philadelphia for the FIFA event. Visitors are exploring historic sites like Independence Hall, searching for the Liberty Bell, and sampling famous cheesesteaks. Many tourists say seeing the Rocky Statue is a top priority during their visit.



Soccer fans from across the globe are filling Philadelphia, drawn by the FIFA event and eager to experience the city’s history, food, and iconic landmarks, according to visitors and local guides.

Tourists flock to historic sites and Philly food favorites

What we know:

A Park Ranger said FIFA fans are asking three main questions—where is the Liberty Bell, who has the best cheesesteaks, and where is the Rocky Statue.

Visitors are making stops at Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, with many expressing excitement about the city’s historical significance. "We took a picture with the bell and then we walked around Independence Hall it was really nice!" said Roberto Noriega from Canada.

The city’s food scene is also a major draw, especially the cheesesteaks. "They want the whole Philly experience so we we’re it we’re the whole Philly cheesesteak experience so we wanna give them that!" said Andrea Maiorano from Geno’s Steaks.

Some tourists are sampling cheesesteaks from multiple places. "I think everyday we’re gonna have cheesesteak for dinner so ha yea we try to sample different places! What did you think? It was good it was great yes I love it I love beef I love cheese yes perfect combination!" said Noriega.

Visitors from Ecuador and Canada share their impressions

Philadelphia’s global reputation as a city of history and food is on full display as international visitors share their excitement and experiences.

Tourists from Ecuador said they wanted to "be locals" by eating cheesesteaks at famous spots like Geno’s and Pat’s. "Because that’s the famous food here supposedly right we need to be locals that’s why, but you need to tell us where to go but everything so far so good!" said Giomar Vasquez from Ecuador.

For many, the Rocky Statue is a must-see. "But I want to see Rocky Balboa," said one visitor. "It’s a great symbol of achievement and success, fighting and game I don’t know yea," said Joaquin Urib, an Ecuador fan.

"All the Ecuadorian people know who is Rocky," said Mariceo Avad from Ecuador.

The city’s energy is high as fans celebrate and explore together, with chants of "Ecuador, Ecuador, Ecuador!" echoing through the streets.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how long most fans plan to stay in Philadelphia or which other attractions they will visit during their trip.