FIFA World Cup tickets: How to grab a spot for Philadelphia matches

It's official, six World Cup games will be played in Philadelphia next summer, and the city couldn't be more excited!

Lincoln Financial Field will soon be filled with soccer fans from around the world for five Group Stage matches on June 14, June 19, June 22, June 25, and June 27, along with a Round of 16 match on July 4.

Half a million people are expected to visit the "City of Brotherly Love" during the 2026 World Cup.

So, how can you get your hands on tickets for the much-anticipated games?

No official date has been released for ticket sales. However, you can pre-register to receive the latest updates on how to apply.

Hoping to stay in the city, or maybe view the games at a local bar? You can also pre-register for hospitality package information.

"Our hospitality industry is ready, willing and able to handle the overflow of soccer fans who’ll need places to stay," Mayor Cherelle Parker said.

FIFA officials also announced that the World Cup final will be played at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19.

A full schedule of all 104 matches to be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico can be found here.



