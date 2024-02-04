FIFA World Cup Philadelphia: Schedule unveiled for city's 2026 matches
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia was selected as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in 2022, and now the schedule for the long-awaited event has finally been revealed.
Lincoln Financial Field is among 16 venues in cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States to host 140 matches.
On Sunday, FIFA officials announced that the following six matches will be played in Philadelphia:
- Saturday, June 14
- Friday, June 19
- Monday, June 22
- Thursday, June 25
- Saturday, June 27
- Though the Round of 32 skips Philly, on July 4, the city will host one of the first two Round of 16 matches.
Soccer fans in Philadelphia have been anticipating the schedule reveal since erupting into excitement in LOVE Park when the city was chosen on June 16, 2022.
Last year, FIFA officials and city planners met to discuss logistics, including how to maximize the stadium's infrastructure, SEPTA and PHL Airport travel options, referees, safety and security and more necessary measures.
Lincoln Financial Field has the ability to host through the quarter-final round with upwards of 79 matches, according to Philly's bid committee.
Expected to be the "biggest and most inclusive ever," the 23rd FIFA World Cup marks the first time three countries have shared the event.
Host cities have been divided into three sections:
- EAST: Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, New York/New Jersey
- CENTRAL: Kansas City, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Monterrey and Mexico City
- WEST: Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Guadalajara
FIFA officials also unveiled all host city allocations, location of the tournament’s opening matches in Canada, Mexico and the USA, group stage locations for each host country’s national team and the venue for the final match, which is scheduled for Sunday, July 19, 2026 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, during Sunday's announcement.
