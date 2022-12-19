Fighter jets guide aircraft out of restricted airspace during President Biden's departure from Delaware

article

An aircraft violated restricted air space during President Joe Biden's departure from Delaware, according to NORAD.

Officials with the agency say a NORAD F-15 fighter aircraft responded to a general aircraft that entered temporarily restricted air space without proper clearance over Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday morning around 9:20 a.m.

"The civilian aircraft violated the TFR area at approximately 9:20 a.m. and exited the restricted airspace shortly after," NORAD said.

The agency says it employs a "layered defense network" including radars, satellites and a fighter aircraft to determine the appropriate response to air space violations.

According to the agency, special designations are granted for those with air sovereignty and for air defense missions across the United States.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.