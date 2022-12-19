Arrest warrant issued for driver in deadly West Philadelphia crash that left 3 dead, several others injured

article

The Philadelphia Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a driver involved in a deadly crash in West Philadelphia in August.

According to police, the crash occurred during the early hours of August 14 on 52nd Street.

Authorities say 20-year-old Myzeh Jesse-Ross was driving a 2020 Dodge Charger with seven passengers inside when he disregarded a red light while traveling northbound on 52nd Street at a high rate of speed. The Dodge then struck a 2010 Hyundai Elantra with a driver and two passengers inside, per police.



Officials say the crash resulted in the death of two people inside the Hyundai and one of the passenger in the Dodge and injuries to the remaining passengers and drivers.

Police identified the individuals who died as a result of the crash as William Wilcox, 42, Lisa Crump, 58 and Ledonis Bryant, 16.

Jesse-Ross is facing murder, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and related charges connected to the crash.