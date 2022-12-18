Armed suspect injured after shooting at police in KOP parking lot, following hit-and-run, officials say

article

A busy King of Prussia Mall parking lot was the scene of an officer-involved shooting, according to authorities.

Officials say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, around 2:30 p.m., outside the Seasons 52 restaurant, in the King of Prussia Mall complex. They were initially called to the scene for a hit-and-run accident, near the Green parking deck.

A responding bicycle officer spotted the suspect’s vehicle, but the driver then took off at a high rate of speed. The driver tried to leave the mall by the Seasons 52 parking lot, but became stuck in mall traffic. At this point, an Upper Merion patrol vehicle came up behind the suspect’s car.

The driver then jumped the curb and drove into the Seasons 52 parking lot, driving off a four-foot stone wall, leaving the car inoperable.

The officer then approached the suspect’s car while the driver got out of the car, holding a handgun, officials said.

Both the suspect and the officer opened fire. The suspect was hit twice in his legs. He was transported to Paoli Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The officer was unhurt.

The incident is being investigated by the Montgomery County Detective Bureau. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Upper Merion Township Police Department at 610-265-3232.