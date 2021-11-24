Finding a public bathroom in Philadelphia just got easier

The universal struggle – trying to find a public bathroom in Philadelphia. Luckily, there’s an app for that.

Bathrooms in Philadelphia are like unicorns.

"A lot of places will tell you, you know, that you can’t use the bathroom. So, you might have to hold it," one frequent Philadelphia visitor remarked.

It’s embarrassing and painful.

"A couple of months ago, I was eating a cheese steak at Jim’s and I had to go to the bathroom afterward. And, there’s nowhere to go. Just nowhere to go," Hugo Bucci described a situation he found himself in.

That’s the eureka moment that drove Hugo to create Where2Go, an iPhone app that will point to sweet relief in a pinch.

"I think bathrooms should be a public right and you should be able to go to the bathroom whenever you need to. Obviously, it can’t be on every corner, but there should be designated spots," Bucci explained.

The app helps document them and it’s easy to use. And, the bathrooms can be rated.

"Because sometimes, people really have to do and there’s no place for them to go," a woman commented.

