Fire breaks out in Kensington church overnight, nearby residents evacuated

The Brief A Kensington church was destroyed in a three-alarm fire overnight. Officials say the amount of lumber used to build the church back in 1884 complicated the fire fight. No injuries have been reported to any civilians or firefighters.



Fire crews in Philadelphia battled a three-alarm fire at a church in Kensington early Friday morning.

It happened on Allegheny Avenue near Emerald Street.

The fire has since been placed under control. No injuries to and civilians or firefighters have been reported.

What we know:

Officials say the fire broke out around 1 a.m. Friday morning and quickly reached three alarms.

About 100 firefighters responded to the scene to put the fire out, and it was placed under control a few hours later.

Firefighters say multiple areas of the building, which was constructed in 1884, collapsed during the fire.

Firefighers on scene explained that the firefight was complicated by the amount of lumber used to build the church.

Several homes near the church were evacuated and the Red Cross is assisting those residents.

What's next:

Fire officials say they will be at the scene throughout the morning as the investigate the cause of the fire.

Crews are also working to ensure residents can safely return to their homes.