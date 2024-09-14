Fire in Camden forces several people out of their home

A scary situation in Camden overnight as a fire breaks out in a residence, forcing residents out into the street.

Crews responded to the unit block of Maple Walk in the early morning hours of Saturday for a fire.

Several people were forced out of their home as the fire raged.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in about 20 minutes.

The Red Cross was called and are helping those residents with accommodations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.