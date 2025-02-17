Crews tackle fire at church in Brewerytown

The Brief Fire crews are battling a fire at a church in Brewerytown Monday night. All hands were requested to help put out the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.



A large fire broke out at United Missionary Baptist Church in Brewerytown Monday night.

Several residents in the area spoke to FOX 29's JoAnn Pileggi.

What we know:

At around 7:30 p.m., firefighters rushed to the report of a fire near North 25th and West Thompson streets at The United Missionary Baptist Church.

Crews dragged hoses from hydrants to battle the smoke and flames.

The blaze can be seen coming through the roof of the building.

The Philadelphia Fire Department shared an alert to X, formerly known as Twitter, deeming the incident an all-handed fire.

The church's pastor was on the scene but declined to comment.

No injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire officials will begin their investigation when it’s safe to go inside.