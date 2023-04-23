Fire crews fight 4-alarm fire in Reading as blaze spreads to additional homes

article

Firefighters in Berks County battled a four-alarm blaze in a building, which grew from fire in one home consuming several others in its wake, officials say.

Crews were called to the 100 block of North 11th Street in Reading Sunday evening, about 5 p.m.

The fire reportedly started in one building, but the blaze kept spreading to additional homes, prompting the four-alarms call. Crews were at the scene late Sunday night working to contain it.

There were no details regarding injuries or if anyone was displaced because of the fire and there was no word on what may have sparked the fire.